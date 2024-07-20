99°F
LETTER: The future of Las Vegas is hot

Wayne Willis North Las Vegas
July 19, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Your article on the impact of “shattered heat records” was wonderfully thorough, balanced and informative (“Shattered heat records forecast dicey future for Sin City, July 12”). This heat sure is a wake-up call for action, preferably of two kinds:

Adaptation: Yes, “cooling centers” can help, but also adding trees, encouraging reflective surfaces and embracing other countermeasures to urban “heat island” features.

Mitigation: Exploit Nevada’s solar and geothermal gifts to “greenify the grid.” And use the subsidies in the Inflation Reduction Act to “electrify everything” (e.g., heat pumps for cheaper air conditioning, induction stoves and electric cars). And push Congress for an international price on carbon pollution … thereby giving the private markets more incentive to clean up their act.

