LETTER: The genius of Michael Ramirez

I don’t always agree with Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez, but I have to admire his wit, talent and work ethic. No other cartoonist puts in as much attention to detail as Mr. Ramirez. Most others in his field offer up simplistic sketches that get their point of view across with a quick perusal. Mr. Ramirez gives the reader more meat to consider, with myriad little innuendos along with the obvious. I look forward to his posts even though they sometimes rub me the wrong way.