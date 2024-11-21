43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The genius of Michael Ramirez

Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Badlands hits Las Vegas taxpayers between the eyes
Elon Musk. (Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP)
LETTER: The Musk austerity commission
Rep. Matt Gaetz. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Donald Trump and Bizzaro World
(Getty Images)
LETTER: It’s a jungle on our roads
Bob Valentine Las Vegas
November 20, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I don’t always agree with Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez, but I have to admire his wit, talent and work ethic. No other cartoonist puts in as much attention to detail as Mr. Ramirez. Most others in his field offer up simplistic sketches that get their point of view across with a quick perusal. Mr. Ramirez gives the reader more meat to consider, with myriad little innuendos along with the obvious. I look forward to his posts even though they sometimes rub me the wrong way.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rep. Matt Gaetz. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Donald Trump and Bizzaro World
Paul Costantino Mesquite

The criminal-elect has nominated a fellow criminal to investigate criminals.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: It’s a jungle on our roads
Richard Rorex Apple Valley, California

I am considering a bumper sticker that reads “Slow down, the coroner will wait.”

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Colleges have become daycare centers
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

Georgetown offered Legos, coloring at a post-election day “Self-Care Suite” for students to deal with “stressful times.”

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Star-struck Nevada lawmakers
Rick Kern Incline Village

The legislation, as proposed, calls for $1.9 billion in taxpayer subsidies over 20 years. It will create a “projected” 7,500 jobs? That’s $253,330 taxpayers will pay for each job.

LETTER: The broken teacher evaluation system
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

The odds of a failing teacher, tucked comfortably under the blanket of the teachers union, being let go are approximately 100 million to 1.

LETTER: Signs, signs everywhere there’s signs
Geoffrey Frasz Las Vegas

We Nevada voters had presented to us a bumper crop of examples of campaign signs using distortions, strawmen and appeals to fear, to name just a few.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Want open primaries in Nevada?
Sondra Cosgrove Las Vegas The writer is executive director of Vote Nevada.

Start calling your Democratic lawmakers.

MORE STORIES