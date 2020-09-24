83°F
Letters

LETTER: The Ginsburg vacancy and the Supreme Court

Paul L. Rodrigues Las Vegas
September 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Let’s get some facts straight about the U.S. Supreme Court.

Seventeen justices have been nominated and placed on the court during a presidential election year.

Joe Biden, when he was a senator, made up the rule that the Senate should not approve a justice nomination in a president’s last year in office (his lame duck year).

The Constitution does not have a “dying wish” clause. nThe only restrictions are in the Constitution itself.

Want a new rule? Add it in the form of an amendment, like you are supposed to.

