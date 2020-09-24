LETTER: The Ginsburg vacancy and the Supreme Court

The Constitution lays out the rules.

Let’s get some facts straight about the U.S. Supreme Court.

Seventeen justices have been nominated and placed on the court during a presidential election year.

Joe Biden, when he was a senator, made up the rule that the Senate should not approve a justice nomination in a president’s last year in office (his lame duck year).

The Constitution does not have a “dying wish” clause. nThe only restrictions are in the Constitution itself.

Want a new rule? Add it in the form of an amendment, like you are supposed to.