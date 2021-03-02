LETTER: The golden parachutes down in Henderson

Henderson City Hall (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

It boggles my mind to read the story of the fired employees for the city of Henderson (Thursday Review-Journal). Aren’t most city employees salaried? How do they accumulate so much paid time off and get paid for the balance when they are terminated for not doing their jobs?

According to your report, one employee walked away with $200,000 in accrued time off, another with a $90,000 payout and a third with $29,000. Sweet. I don’t think the private sector is quite so generous when an employee is terminated or forced to resign due to misconduct.

Perhaps if all of us were government employees, we would have more tolerance for this kind of thinking.