50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: The good, the bad and the ugly

Alexander V. Abary Henderson
January 13, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The good:

President Donald Trump boosted our national economy; built the most expensive, state-of-the-art border wall; minimized illegal entries; nominated and confirmed more federal judges than past presidents; succeeded with the speedy approval of COVID vaccines via the Warp Speed project; in partnership with Israel, transferred the American Embassy to Jerusalem; brokered peace treaties between Israel and a few Middle East countries; and prevented and delayed resumption of nuclear testings by North Korea.

The bad:

Mr. Trump disengaged with our major partners on climate change with no clear endpoints; severed ties with Iran on nuclear proliferation agreements; actively passed executive orders against entry of illegal migrants and families; adamantly refused to concede defeat despite democratic election results and more than 60 lost election lawsuits; lied daily or weekly with bothersome tweets; dismissed and replaced Cabinet members, staff and close friends without seeking advice from GOP leaders and lawmakers; often acted on his own to do bad things instead of good; and refused to honor and recognize Sen. John McCain as a hero.

And the ugly:

Mr. Trump permitted, tolerated and encouraged his supporters to protest in large numbers at the Capitol on Jan. 6 when Congress was meeting to approve the Electoral College result. This resulted in five deaths and bloodshed, including the death of one law enforcement officer. It was despicable, disgraceful and un-American.

MOST READ
1
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
Vaccinations begin for those 70 years old, older in Clark County
2
COVID-19 wave prompts Las Vegas hospital to issue ‘disaster’ alert
COVID-19 wave prompts Las Vegas hospital to issue ‘disaster’ alert
3
Daniel Negreanu slices $286K off deficit to Doug Polk
Daniel Negreanu slices $286K off deficit to Doug Polk
4
Reopening plan for Clark County schools dramatically scaled back
Reopening plan for Clark County schools dramatically scaled back
5
Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas convention visionary and philanthropist, dies at 87
Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas convention visionary and philanthropist, dies at 87
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Annie Black (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Will Annie Black denounce the rhetoric?
Paul Costantino Mesquite

Donald Trump has called on the most rabid of his followers to come to Washington to try to subvert the will of the people. It makes me wonder what Nevada Assemblywoman Annie Black was doing there.

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
LETTER: Time to reign in Big Tech with federal regulation
Eric Yaillen Las Vegas

Democracy dies in darkness. The most basic constitutional right includes free speech and the right to public assembly (whether in person or virtually). Big Tech apparently couldn’t care less.

Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto
LETTER: Free lunch at the Clark County School District
Brandon G. Taylor Henderson

It may be true that 70 percent of Clark County School District students are provided lunch. But that does not mean that 70 percent of district students need free school lunches.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
LETTER: Pelosi fans the flames
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

In this time of frayed tempers, the last thing needed is Nancy Pelosi fanning the flames and creating panic.

President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Joe can be childish, too
David Tulanian Las Vegas

How adult was it when Mr. Biden told a room full of people that they “ain’t black” unless they vote for him?