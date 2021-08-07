94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: The GOP and Donald Trump

Sue Jerrems Las Vegas
August 6, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Michael Reagan’s Tuesday commentary “Trump’s endorsement can hurt Republicans” was refreshing. I really don’t fault what Donald Trump did while he was in office. I think he made some great strides in re-establishing the strength of American free enterprise, independence and military power. That said, he has a mouth he apparently is unable to control, and that is something we can do without.

Let the Democrats go on making fools of themselves with some of their idiotic statements and socialist notions. But the Republicans do not need to follow someone who continually makes inane statements, as Mr. Trump did. Surely there is an intelligent and capable person in the Republican Party who can unite the vast majority of us — independent, Democrat and Republican — who are fiscal conservatives, want to see American business grow rather than the government and seek to promote accountability and responsibility as the greatest goal of American citizens. Mr. Trump cannot do that because he is too wrapped up in himself and his image.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
CARTOONS: Harris prepares her office
2
Raiders report: Friday practice brings first fight of camp
Raiders report: Friday practice brings first fight of camp
3
COVID cases among vaccinated on the rise in Clark County
COVID cases among vaccinated on the rise in Clark County
4
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
Gene Simmons ready to ‘sacrifice’ in Kiss residency on the Strip
5
Spirit cancels 27 flights at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
Spirit cancels 27 flights at Las Vegas’ McCarran airport
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Biden ignores the Supreme Court
Brandon Taylor Las Vegas

The Supreme Court gently told the Biden administration that extending the eviction moratorium wasn’t a good idea.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Natural COVID immunity only lasts so long
A. Cribari Las Vegas

There’s no COVID vaccine for those under 12 yet, and school starts Monday. The least we can do, as adults, is get the vaccine — whether you’ve already had COVID or not.

LETTER: Gov. Sisolak vetoes vital bill involving dentistry
Ed De Andrade Las Vegas The writer is president of the Nevada Dental Association.

Effective leaders communicate, collaborate and engage. They motivate and inspire by treating people with respect and professionalism.