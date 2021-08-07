LETTER: The GOP and Donald Trump

Donald Trump speaks during a news conference. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Michael Reagan’s Tuesday commentary “Trump’s endorsement can hurt Republicans” was refreshing. I really don’t fault what Donald Trump did while he was in office. I think he made some great strides in re-establishing the strength of American free enterprise, independence and military power. That said, he has a mouth he apparently is unable to control, and that is something we can do without.

Let the Democrats go on making fools of themselves with some of their idiotic statements and socialist notions. But the Republicans do not need to follow someone who continually makes inane statements, as Mr. Trump did. Surely there is an intelligent and capable person in the Republican Party who can unite the vast majority of us — independent, Democrat and Republican — who are fiscal conservatives, want to see American business grow rather than the government and seek to promote accountability and responsibility as the greatest goal of American citizens. Mr. Trump cannot do that because he is too wrapped up in himself and his image.