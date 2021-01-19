51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: The GOP gets what it wished for — good and hard

Denise Sharp North Las Vegas
January 18, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Members of the GOP wished for unregulated capitalism. They got a powerful Big Tech oligopoly that canceled Donald Trump. They wished for appointing conservative judges and controlling the Supreme Court. They got 60-plus losses in court challenges to the election outcome due to lack of evidence. They wished for attracting more voters by riding the rising tide of a personality cult. They got a fanatic constituency that they are enslaved by.

They got what they wished for and what they deserved.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
2
Man critical after fight leads to shooting on Las Vegas Strip
Man critical after fight leads to shooting on Las Vegas Strip
3
Suspected assailant shot, seriously wounded in central Las Vegas
Suspected assailant shot, seriously wounded in central Las Vegas
4
Nevada casino-resort workers may face wait before vaccination
Nevada casino-resort workers may face wait before vaccination
5
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
How and where to get a COVID vaccine in Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
LETTER: Big Tech silencing opposing voices
Janice Lehne Henderson

It is an outrageous use of power for Facebook, Amazon, Twitter and Apple to remove the social network Parler from the internet.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas is headed for ghost town status
Frank Pelteson Las Vegas

If the truth were known, Las Vegas is heading toward becoming a ghost town, adding it to the 60 or so other ghost towns of Nevada.