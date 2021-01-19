LETTER: The GOP gets what it wished for — good and hard

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Members of the GOP wished for unregulated capitalism. They got a powerful Big Tech oligopoly that canceled Donald Trump. They wished for appointing conservative judges and controlling the Supreme Court. They got 60-plus losses in court challenges to the election outcome due to lack of evidence. They wished for attracting more voters by riding the rising tide of a personality cult. They got a fanatic constituency that they are enslaved by.

They got what they wished for and what they deserved.