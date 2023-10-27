75°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: The government has no money

Kent Davidson Las Vegas
October 27, 2023 - 12:09 pm
 
Updated October 27, 2023 - 12:35 pm
(Getty Images)

I have read a lot of articles and opinions in the Review-Journal lately regarding government subsidies, mandates and handouts. People either like them or dislike them for various reasons, depending on if you are a climate change believer or denier or you favor electric vehicles versus gasoline-powered vehicles, etc.

While you are certainly welcome to your likes and dislikes, what we all must collectively understand is that the government has no money to give away. It is poor. It lives paycheck to paycheck and uses credit cards to buy things it can’t afford. We the taxpayer subsidize the government. When you get a subsidy, you are simply taking more of the taxpayer money that is collected from those other taxpayers who are not receiving one.

The government uses subsidies to entice you to buy something that you otherwise wouldn’t purchase because you have done the math, and what they want you to buy doesn’t make financial sense without the subsidy. Electric vehicle and solar panel subsidies merely attempt to make something financially feasible where it otherwise isn’t. At present, solar panels and EVs just don’t work without taking more than your fair share from fellow taxpayers.

MOST READ
1
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
Icon of Old Vegas expanding for 1st time in almost 50 years
2
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
A’s Las Vegas ballpark construction timeline revealed
3
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
‘This destroys business’: Owners lament F1-related road construction
4
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$203K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
5
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
CARTOONS: Why Republicans shouldn’t play with chainsaws
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Social Security and longer living recipients
Christopher Owen Las Vegas

A recent letter writer asserted that Social Security recipients are being cheated on their benefits by inaccurate inflation measurements. He may be right.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Nevada auto insurance costs soar
David Lyons Las Vegas

Does it seem reasonable that you pay $5 a day for insurance just to drive 12 miles? Add a car payment, $5 gasoline and Nevada registration costs and it might be cheaper to call Uber.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Handouts for EVs make good sense
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Saturday’s editorial on “handouts and mandates” didn’t seem clear about why our government subsidizes, or pays people, to buy electric cars to save nonrenewable gas and oil.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Missing some points about gas furnaces
Jonathan Light Laguna Niguel, California

Many different societal changes are necessary to reduce the use of fossil fuels where appropriate and affordable.

More stories
LETTER: Don’t blame low taxes for US debt
LETTER: Don’t blame low taxes for US debt
LETTER: Letter writers hit the nail on the head
LETTER: Letter writers hit the nail on the head
LETTER: Handouts for EVs make good sense
LETTER: Handouts for EVs make good sense
LETTER: Lower interest rates to help student loan borrowers
LETTER: Lower interest rates to help student loan borrowers
LETTER: Writer is correct about smog checks
LETTER: Writer is correct about smog checks
LETTER: Jacky Rosen decries a government shutdown
LETTER: Jacky Rosen decries a government shutdown