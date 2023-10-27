LETTER: The government has no money

(Getty Images)

I have read a lot of articles and opinions in the Review-Journal lately regarding government subsidies, mandates and handouts. People either like them or dislike them for various reasons, depending on if you are a climate change believer or denier or you favor electric vehicles versus gasoline-powered vehicles, etc.

While you are certainly welcome to your likes and dislikes, what we all must collectively understand is that the government has no money to give away. It is poor. It lives paycheck to paycheck and uses credit cards to buy things it can’t afford. We the taxpayer subsidize the government. When you get a subsidy, you are simply taking more of the taxpayer money that is collected from those other taxpayers who are not receiving one.

The government uses subsidies to entice you to buy something that you otherwise wouldn’t purchase because you have done the math, and what they want you to buy doesn’t make financial sense without the subsidy. Electric vehicle and solar panel subsidies merely attempt to make something financially feasible where it otherwise isn’t. At present, solar panels and EVs just don’t work without taking more than your fair share from fellow taxpayers.