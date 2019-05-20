LETTER: The government will save us from robo-calls

Dreamstime

In another of our government’s efforts to make our lives just right, the FCC wants to screen our telephones. While no one enjoys the unwanted calls we all receive, it’s probably impossible for the FCC to sort out the calls which we might want from the majority that we would like to skip.

However, our cellphones are suited to the sorting task. Phone users need only see that welcome calls are in their contact list and let all others go to the message function. Valuable calls are easily and quickly identified and returned — all without government intervention.