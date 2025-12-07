49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The graduation scam

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File
More Stories
Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: When it comes to housing, land isn’t the problem
Rep. Susie Lee. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Holiday party pooper
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Presidents and the National Guard
LETTER: Teachers getting involved with students at the Clark County School District
Robert H. Ferguson Las Vegas
December 6, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The Review-Journal’s Dec. 29 editorial was correct about graduation rates “improving” at the Clark County School District being a total sham. Nevada’s public education system ranks 50th out of 51, just ahead of last place Washington, D.C.

We can blame former Superintendent Jesus Jara. Instead of promoting literacy, math and science, Mr. Jara dumbed down standards. Every assignment got a 50 percent grade, whether it was handed in or not. Kids were allowed to retake tests until they got a better grade, but almost no one was allowed to fail.

Right now, Clark County high school student math proficiency is 21.1 percent, more than half can’t actually read, write and comprehend and science proficiency is at 22.9 percent. The district is graduating a high proportion of incompetent dullards who are woefully unequipped to be productive and informed citizens.

It’s past time for Superintendent Jhone Ebert to take off the kid gloves, to make schools safe again by getting rid of “restorative justice” and to re-install real educational standards. It’s also time to change the district’s Board of Trustees that’s overseen this entire degradation of our education process. No one with a lick of business sense would accept leadership that gets failing grades such as the district administration and school board.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rep. Susie Lee. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Holiday party pooper
Phil Winter Henderson

Spin, exaggeration and political games from a Nevada congresswoman

LETTER: Free health care?
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

For low-income people, I agree with the concept of tax credits to help offset the cost of insurance premiums. However, I question the current eligibility requirement of four times the poverty level.

An aerial view of housing developments near North Decatur Boulevard and Farm Road in North Las ...
LETTER: Political folly on housing prices
Robert Maroney Las Vegas

These factors are why housing costs are a challenge. To expect the government to make housing affordable is a fool’s errand.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: A note to Mark Wahlberg
Anahit Baghshetsyan Las Vegas The writer is a policy analyst for Nevada Policy, a Las Vegas think tank.

Let the film studios fund their own endeavors.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Too close to residential
James Thomson Las Vegas

Battery energy storage system plan poses a threat to northwest Las Vegas.

MORE STORIES