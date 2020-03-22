59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: The Greatest Generation didn’t panic during times of crisis

Jerry Fink Las Vegas
March 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

A recent Review-Journal headline read: “Unprecedented Measures.” Good grief. Are you folks unaware of the history of infectious diseases and the quarantines imposed in the past?

I may be older, but quarantines — even of entire cities — are nothing new. In the ’40s and ’50s, Milwaukee was shut down for days or weeks most every summer because of the polio threat. Nobody panicked or set their hair on fire. If a household had someone who came down with the measles, mumps, whooping cough, etc., a quarantine sign was affixed to their front door alerting anyone approaching of the fact. The press did not sensationalize it. Today, due to an irresponsible media, the uninitiated and functionally illiterate masses being pumped out of the public school system are running around crying, “The sky is falling,” when it definitely is not.

Enough, already. Show some common sense and can the hysteria.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak orders mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
Sisolak orders mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses
2
With Nevada hospitals short on beds, leaders plan for the ‘unthinkable’
With Nevada hospitals short on beds, leaders plan for the ‘unthinkable’
3
Senior shoppers calm waiting outside Las Vegas grocery store — PHOTOS
Senior shoppers calm waiting outside Las Vegas grocery store — PHOTOS
4
City attorney says Las Vegas will not prosecute business shutdown violators
City attorney says Las Vegas will not prosecute business shutdown violators
5
Who’s hiring in Las Vegas? Companies adding workers due to virus
Who’s hiring in Las Vegas? Companies adding workers due to virus
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST