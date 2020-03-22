LETTER: The Greatest Generation didn’t panic during times of crisis

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

A recent Review-Journal headline read: “Unprecedented Measures.” Good grief. Are you folks unaware of the history of infectious diseases and the quarantines imposed in the past?

I may be older, but quarantines — even of entire cities — are nothing new. In the ’40s and ’50s, Milwaukee was shut down for days or weeks most every summer because of the polio threat. Nobody panicked or set their hair on fire. If a household had someone who came down with the measles, mumps, whooping cough, etc., a quarantine sign was affixed to their front door alerting anyone approaching of the fact. The press did not sensationalize it. Today, due to an irresponsible media, the uninitiated and functionally illiterate masses being pumped out of the public school system are running around crying, “The sky is falling,” when it definitely is not.

Enough, already. Show some common sense and can the hysteria.