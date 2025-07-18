88°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The headache of high real estate commissions

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
More Stories
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Ford sues to stop freeze on education funds
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Playing favorites on tax policy
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Trump adminstration freezes funding for some school programs
FILE- In this July 30, 2008 file photo, Jeffrey Epstein is shown in custody in West Palm Beach, ...
LETTER: Who cares about Jeffrey Epstein’s list?
Joann Simmons Henderson
July 17, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Your Wednesday article on real estate commissions made me immediately think: Do we need a realtor to sell our homes?

My experience with having a real estate agent sell our previous homes in the valley begs me to wonder why I needed an agent. They did nothing to promote the sale of my house other than planting a sign in the front yard, which I can do. My house sold itself when the buyer walked in. You either love it or hate it. The paperwork they try to fill out was bungled to the point of great frustration and cost to me. Do I really want to pay someone to screw up my sale just to end up paying thousands in realtor fees for items in the paperwork that the buyer should have paid? That’s my experience. I’m sure I’m not alone.

Then, to add insult to injury, I read further that commissions in the United States are substantially greater than the United Kingdom (1.3 percent), Australia (2.5 percent) and the Netherlands (2 percent). With homes prices escalating daily, these commissions are an insult to all of us.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: The missing piece
Peter B. Hermann Jr. Las Vegas

Aces struggle without Plum.

(Getty IMages)
COMMENTARY: Managing expectations around summer vacation
By Jill Ebstein InsideSources.com

The mood of family members, combined with the fast pace of modern-day living, has left parents wishing they had more quality time with their children.

MORE STORIES