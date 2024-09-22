LETTER: The high price of Bidenomics

Review-Journal cartoonist Michael Ramirez deserves an A+ for his Monday cartoon that highlights “Bidenomics”. Under Bidenomics, inflation, food, shelter, energy and auto insurance rates have all skyrocketed from 20 percent to over 50 percent. Why on earth would anyone vote for more of the same from the anointed one, Queen Kamala, who would even outdo her boss Joe Biden in delivering poor results to the American people?