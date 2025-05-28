LETTER: The homeless problem isn’t so simple

So columnist Victor Joecks thinks solving the homeless problem is simple (Friday Review-Journal). Rejoin society? How, given the lack of affordable housing and programs to fix the problems that put them there. Enforce the camping ban? Move on or get arrested? Where should they go? Many homeless can’t afford to move to the next block. Move into shelters where there isn’t enough space for everyone, and it’s only temporary? Arrest them? Why? For being homeless? Will they stop being homeless when released?

If Mr. Joecks thinks it is so simple, he should go live on the street for awhile and see how simple it is to get off.