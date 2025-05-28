85°F
Letters

LETTER: The homeless problem isn’t so simple

Laurence Siegel Manteno, Illinois
May 27, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

So columnist Victor Joecks thinks solving the homeless problem is simple (Friday Review-Journal). Rejoin society? How, given the lack of affordable housing and programs to fix the problems that put them there. Enforce the camping ban? Move on or get arrested? Where should they go? Many homeless can’t afford to move to the next block. Move into shelters where there isn’t enough space for everyone, and it’s only temporary? Arrest them? Why? For being homeless? Will they stop being homeless when released?

If Mr. Joecks thinks it is so simple, he should go live on the street for awhile and see how simple it is to get off.

Mary Aquino North Las Vegas

There should be consequences for the deceivers.

Edward Cotton Las Vegas

Regarding your Wednesday article on the proposed legislation to eliminate federal income taxes on tips, one critical piece is missing. While both Nevada senators, Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, expressed support for the bill, neither was asked why they have spent more than six years in office and never proposed this action until President Donald Trump raised the issue.

Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

The wisdom of cattle ranching in Nevada’s desert

