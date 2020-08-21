98°F
Letters

LETTER: The human side of the virus lockdowns

Neil Schwartz Las Vegas
August 20, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated August 20, 2020 - 9:39 pm

La Reve at The Wynn closes. Almost 275 people involved with the show are out of work. Where do the dancers and acrobats go? No shows in Las Vegas. Where do the stage hands go? No shows in Las Vegas, New York or any other place.

Where do the ushers and box office people go? No other shows in Las Vegas.

Restaurants at the local airport lay off almost a 1,000 workers. Where do they go? No new restaurants are opening in Las Vegas. Major restaurants in Las Vegas either close or have to reduce staff due to the low numbers of visitors. Where do the waiters, cooks and dishwashers go?

Where does all the staff at the Palms Hotel go? No new hotels are opening.

Most of this could have been avoided if people had stopped acting “badly” — not wearing masks, not social distancing, attending parties. I can also most bet you that these citizens who are not complying will know someone — either a close relative, a loved one or a friend — who will be affected and have no place to go when they are let go because of the effects the virus is having on their economy.

