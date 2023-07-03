97°F
Letters

LETTER: The Hunter Biden money trail

Don Perry Las Vegas
July 2, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Satur ...
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y. An IRS special agent is seeking whistleblower protection to disclose information regarding what the agent contends is mishandling of an investigation into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. That is according to a letter to Congress obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

In a normal business transaction, a payment is made for goods or services. What goods or services were the Biden family providing to receive large sums of money funneled through a maze of LLCs? One has to wonder to what our president was referring when he was purportedly heard on the Hunter Biden laptop saying, “I think you’re clear.” Was he referring to Hunter’s complexion? Keep digging, Rep. James Comer. It’s a maze, but let’s find out where the cash went.

