LETTER: The Hunter Biden money trail
House GOP must keep digging.
In a normal business transaction, a payment is made for goods or services. What goods or services were the Biden family providing to receive large sums of money funneled through a maze of LLCs? One has to wonder to what our president was referring when he was purportedly heard on the Hunter Biden laptop saying, “I think you’re clear.” Was he referring to Hunter’s complexion? Keep digging, Rep. James Comer. It’s a maze, but let’s find out where the cash went.