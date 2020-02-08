LETTER: The hypocrisy of Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

Ever hear those commercials run by Tom Steyer? He says he built a $1 billion international company, and that he will combat climate change. Here’s what Mr. Steyer isn’t telling you.

His company dealt primarily in buying and selling coal plants and buying and selling fossil fuels. Yep, good old Tom made his billions polluting the planet, but now he says he wants to save the planet — the ultimate hypocrite.

Here’s an idea: Why doesn’t Mr. Steyer surrender every penny he made dealing in the fossil fuel industry? Give it all to environmental groups — surely he is haunted by having those tainted dollars in his bank account. Let’s see if Tom will do the right thing. Don’t hold your breath.