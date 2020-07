AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The imbecilic cancel culture reflecting the far left musings of immaterial idealists brings to mind the 1953 Marlin Brando film “The Wild One.” Brando’s character is asked, “What are you going to rebel against?” He replies, “What have you got?” Is there anything more apropos than the mindless antics of these leftists with nothing else to do?