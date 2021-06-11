82°F
Letters

LETTER: The immigration crisis at our southern border

David Lyons Las Vegas
June 10, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Migrant children walk on the grounds of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Homestead, Fla. A coalition of religious groups and immigrant advocates said they want the Homestead detention center closed. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

We have had tens of thousands of immigrants cross our border illegally since President Joe Biden took office. There have been 5,800 in just the Del Rio area of Texas from 29 different countries in the past 30 days based on U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

Where are our Nevada representatives in Washington, and why are they allowing this? It would seem that they are part of the problem. Taxpayer-funded public institutions will soon be overwhelmed.

