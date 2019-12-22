LETTER: The impeachment of Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I take issue with your recent editorial arguing that the impeachment process is an effort to overturn the 2016 election. Our president has violated his presidential duties. If this were not true, these proceedings would not have begun.

Those who truly believe he is innocent should be in favor of allowing all who have direct knowledge of these allegations to testify. Do not muddy the waters with alternative facts. To paraphrase President Donald Trump, there is good and bad on both sides. Aside from some good he may have done, these articles of impeachment are are bad enough that he should be removed from office.