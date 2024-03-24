LETTER: The importance of Nevada’s public records laws

Las Vegas Review-Journal

I appreciate the Review Journal’s recent editorial “Forced to hire a lawyer to make democracy work for you” on public records law. I wholeheartedly agree that the system is broken in Nevada. I have experienced a state agency stonewalling the release of requested records, which resulted in a lack of accountability. For more than a year, the records have not been released. There has been no transparency by this agency, which leads me to question: What are they covering up and where is their integrity? This practice must be stopped.