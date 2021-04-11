LETTER: The importance of open government in Nevada
How about we fire bureaucrats who ignore transparency laws?
I agree with Friday’s editorial on open government and the people’s right to know how their taxes are being used. I disagree with the premise that stronger sanctions against government agency misconduct will make the government more responsive. The bottom line is we will pay for their misconduct through our taxes. Firing the offenders would be a more meaningful approach, but we know that will never happen.