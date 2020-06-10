LETTER: The importance of the Second Amendment

Yes, these are troubled times. A man murdered just because he was black, resulting in the forms of protest we are witnessing.

I hope it is apparent to all the importance of the Second Amendment. With the police, and possibly the military, engaged in the suppression of rioting and looting, the onus is on the individual law-abiding citizen to protect self, family and home. Yes, your home is just as vulnerable to fire and theft as the properties we saw destroyed on the news.