LETTER: The Interstate 15 nightmare

This past weekend’s (horrible) events on Interstate 15 have caused me to ask the question: Why is there no Amtrak or other rail service from Southern California to Las Vegas?

Like many people in San Diego and Los Angeles, I was excited to spend a weekend in your fun city. I departed in my car early Saturday morning — but apparently not early enough. Because of the truck fire on I-15 and the resultant Interstate 40 parking lot, I spent seven hours on freeways going nowhere before turning around and returning home. Frustrating. Aggravating.

I can use more severe adjectives that I’m sure everyone would understand, but it raises that question: Why is it not possible to not take a train from Los Angeles (or San Diego) to Las Vegas?

No, I don’t want to go to Kingman, Arizona, and rent a car. No, I don’t want to take a bus half the trip. I want a train, from departure to destination. I can only imagine that this would substantially increase the number of visitors your city would entertain every weekend. I would gladly pay for the convenience and am confident a lot of other Southern Californians would as well.