LETTER: The Interstate 15 nightmare

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul Dragos San Diego
August 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

This past weekend’s (horrible) events on Interstate 15 have caused me to ask the question: Why is there no Amtrak or other rail service from Southern California to Las Vegas?

Like many people in San Diego and Los Angeles, I was excited to spend a weekend in your fun city. I departed in my car early Saturday morning — but apparently not early enough. Because of the truck fire on I-15 and the resultant Interstate 40 parking lot, I spent seven hours on freeways going nowhere before turning around and returning home. Frustrating. Aggravating.

I can use more severe adjectives that I’m sure everyone would understand, but it raises that question: Why is it not possible to not take a train from Los Angeles (or San Diego) to Las Vegas?

No, I don’t want to go to Kingman, Arizona, and rent a car. No, I don’t want to take a bus half the trip. I want a train, from departure to destination. I can only imagine that this would substantially increase the number of visitors your city would entertain every weekend. I would gladly pay for the convenience and am confident a lot of other Southern Californians would as well.

David Walker Las Vegas

Some U.S. athletes less than enthusiastic about national anthem

Ron Stegner Las Vegas

Regarding Donald Trump’s comments about Joe Biden dropping out of the race: What was Mr. Trump supposed to say?

J.J. Schrader Henderson

Being the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, does anybody really think that her ultra-liberal views will not re-emerge if she is actually elected president?

Hermelinda Ureno Henderson

It would be awesome and inspiring to all our citizens to have a talented female “Dream Team” guide the Democratic Party to victory.

Merritt Carlton Las Vegas

For the good of the country, Mr. Biden stepped aside. I pray history will show he pulled off the greatest “rope-a-dope” since Muhammad Ali’s 1974 defeat of George Foreman.

Suzanne Scannavino Las Vegas

I sometimes wonder if Democrats are living in the same country as I am. I don’t know how they are not concerned with the high cost of food, gasoline, mortgages, rent and retail items.

Brad Swart Henderson

Having grown up on a farm in the Midwest, the letter from Alfred Dushman questioning the “need” for a gun that can shoot greater than 100 yards left me scratching my head.

