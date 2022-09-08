98°F
LETTER: The IRS, Al Capone and the Inflation Reduction Act

Robert James Las Vegas
September 7, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Close up of magnifying glass on IRS

In Thursday’s Review-Journal, letter writer Bruce Kester asserts that, in order to protect the United States from the likes of Al Capone, the IRS requires the additional resources provided by the Inflation Reduction Act.

However, since 1970, when the RICO Act was signed into law, the Department of Justice and, hence, the FBI have had the ability prosecute high-level criminals whom they had previously been unable to directly link to a crime.

