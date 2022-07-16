LETTER: The Jan. 6 committee circus

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., left, and Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, speak with reporters after members of the panel met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to prepare for the start of hearings next week, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

When does a riot become a circus? A prime-time circus? With a cabal of Trump-hating inquisitors, a lap dog media and flaky witnesses who push the bounds of perjury for their 15 minutes of fame, the Jan. 6 investigation has lasted longer than the Nuremberg trials. Even the Marquis de Sade would be impressed.

Sadly, my paper of record, the Review-Journal, has joined with this national embarrassment by devoting a weekly column filled with stories about Jan. 6 miscreants who are still being perp-walked 18 months after their mostly misdemeanor arrests and convictions — yet nary a word about the tens of thousands of felonies committed during the most sustained period of civil unrest in recent U.S. history back in the summer of 2020.

It is time to move on. The country no longer cares about the riot or the commission. We have far more pressing things to worry about. To quote Monty Python, “This parrot is no more. It has ceased to be. It is a dead parrot.”