LETTER: The Jan. 6 committee versus summer urban uprisings

Douglas Fleckner Las Vegas
June 26, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Greg Jacob, who was counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Michael Luttig, a re ...
Greg Jacob, who was counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Michael Luttig, a retired federal judge, arrive before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

I read with interest Victor Davis Hanson’s June 19 commentary, “What the Jan. 6 committee might have been.” Mr. Hanson lists a number of demonstrations that occurred throughout 2021. I point out that the House voted on May 19, 2021, to approve legislation to establish an independent commission to investigate the violent insurrection on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, with 35 Republicans breaking with their party to support the bill.

What Mr. Hanson did not do is refute anything the committee presented in the hearing to date.

FILE - In this Oct. 24 2021, file photo, gas pump prices are posted on a sign at a Conoco stati ...
LETTER: Be thankful you can actually buy gasoline
Royal Peterson Las Vegas

As someone old enough to have endured 1974 gas shortages and lines at pumps, with sometimes 50 vehicles waiting to buy gas, I am OK with paying $5 a gallon for gasoline.

President Joe Biden pedals his bike towards a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Sa ...
LETTER: Biden needs some training wheels
Mark Cook Henderson

The administration should have done the right thing and bought some training wheels for the president’s bicycle.