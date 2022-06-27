LETTER: The Jan. 6 committee versus summer urban uprisings

Greg Jacob, who was counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Michael Luttig, a retired federal judge, arrive before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

I read with interest Victor Davis Hanson’s June 19 commentary, “What the Jan. 6 committee might have been.” Mr. Hanson lists a number of demonstrations that occurred throughout 2021. I point out that the House voted on May 19, 2021, to approve legislation to establish an independent commission to investigate the violent insurrection on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, with 35 Republicans breaking with their party to support the bill.

What Mr. Hanson did not do is refute anything the committee presented in the hearing to date.