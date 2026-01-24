49°F
LETTER: The Las Vegas A’s will have lots of potential

Cash Martin Las Vegas
January 23, 2026 - 9:00 pm
 

As a Las Vegas resident, I am optimistic about the arrival of Major League Baseball and the opportunity for the Athletics to establish themselves in our city. The A’s come to Las Vegas with a promising foundation of young talent that gives the franchise real long-term potential. Whether that potential is realized, however, depends largely on the leadership of owner John Fisher.

Las Vegas has already shown what successful expansion and relocation can look like. The Vegas Golden Knights built immediate trust by committing to competitiveness from day one, embracing the city and allowing fans to grow alongside a young, energetic roster. That early investment created one of the strongest fan bases in professional sports and set the standard for teams entering this market.

With a modern stadium, increased revenue and a proven sports culture, the A’s have every resource needed to succeed. If ownership builds around its young core and follows the Golden Knights’ blueprint of ambition and community connection, the A’s can thrive in Las Vegas. If not, the same mistakes risk repeating themselves in a new city.

