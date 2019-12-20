LETTER: The Las Vegas rental scene

Tenants should get out if a landlord won’t keep up the property.

Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

It saddens me to read of the landlord-tenant difficulties outlined in recent Review-Journal stories. Managing rental property is challenging work, but there is no excuse for the problems illustrated.

It’s tempting to think that more laws are needed or that existing laws need better enforcement. But the real solution is simpler. When a tenant becomes convinced that the landlord can’t or won’t keep up the property, the tenant needs to find other housing. Check with your legal authority first and then make the change.

Inspect the property carefully before you rent it and interview prior tenants. Don’t hesitate to ask the current tenants how they have been treated when you are visiting the property. And, unless you really like moving, investigate the management company. If in doubt, find someplace else to rent.