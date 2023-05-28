LETTER: The Las Vegas Super Bowl needs volunteers?

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, N.Y., during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (NFL via AP)

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, next year’s Super Bowl will have an economic impact to Southern Nevada of about $500 million. Yet I recently read that volunteers are needed for various locations prior to the game. Volunteers? Seriously? You can’t pay these people? The NFL, the casinos and CBS are getting gaudy sums of revenue. Maybe they can chip in to get folks paid for their work.

To the good people who do volunteer their time: Thank you. But keep helping at hospitals, animal care facilities, churches and adult care facilities. Please don’t get suckered into this Super Bowl scam.