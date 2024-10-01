LETTER: The Las Vegas water police may be a bit aggressive

I recently received a warning letter in the mail from the Las Vegas Valley Water District. The letter stated, “A review of your property’s water consumption conducted this month strongly suggests that your landscape is being watered more days than permitted under the mandatory seasonal watering restrictions.”

I appreciate the district’s diligent efforts to reduce water waste, and I consider our household to be responsible water users. We were observant about watering only four days a week during the hot summer months. My concern is that the mandated three-day-a-week “fall” watering schedule is unreasonable while the temperatures are still at 100 degrees and above.

Not to be too technical, but fall did not even begin until Sept. 22. We do not have a lawn and we have water-smart landscaping. But we do have four fruit trees. Watering only three days a week, when the thermometer exceeds 100 degrees, will most certainly result in damage to our expensive landscaping.

I suggest that, instead of reducing the watering mandate to three days a week beginning Sept. 1, the district move that to Oct. 1 when the temperatures more accurately reflect the cooler fall season.