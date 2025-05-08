LETTER: The law and wrong-way driving in Nevada

The Review-Journal recently published an article in which it mentioned that Nevada lawmakers will turn wrong-way driving would into a criminal offense. While I agree that this should have been done some time ago, it is not the solution.

Wrong-way drivers obviously do not realize what they are doing. They are either impaired or stupid. It is pointless turning this into a criminal offense after the vehicle has entered the highway the wrong way and may already have killed someone. This law will not reduce the number of wrong way accidents. We need to prevent vehicles from entering onto the wrong way.