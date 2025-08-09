100°F
LETTER: The left loses its grasp of reality when it comes to Donald Trump

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
Mike Edens Las Vegas
August 8, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Jack Feely’s Monday letter (“Impeach Trump”) deserves its own impeachment. He opens with the false claim that military members, National Guard troops, Border Patrol and ICE agents are all governed by the Uniform Code of Military Justice. In reality, the code applies strictly to members of the U.S. Armed Forces, including active duty, reservists and certain retired personnel — not civilian law enforcement.

Mr. Feely next asserts that undocumented immigrants cannot be deported without due process. While the Fifth Amendment does prohibit depriving “any person” of life, liberty or property without due process, the courts — including the Supreme Court — have long recognized exceptions. For instance, immigrants apprehended within 100 miles of the border who have been in the United States for less than two years can be deported without a formal hearing under laws signed in 1996 during the Clinton administration. Moreover, rulings have both affirmed and limited due process protections depending on the specific circumstances.

The crux of his letter is built on these misstatements, culminating in a demand that Democrats impeach President Donald Trump based on imaginary violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and the Fifth Amendment.

Mr. Feely then drifts into pure speculation, fantasizing that Mr. Trump — impeached and convicted by a highly unlikely supermajority in the Senate — would then face criminal trial and be convicted of treason by special counsel Jack Smith. This leap from flawed legal claims to political vengeance says more about Mr. Feely’s mindset than it does about the law.

Democrats remain baffled by Mr. Trump’s decisive 2024 victory, sweeping all seven battleground states. While many factors contributed to that win, letters such as Mr. Feely’s are prime examples of why so many Americans have lost confidence in the left’s grasp of reason and reality. As long as this brand of partisan fiction continues, the public will continue to tune out their hysteria.

