LETTER: The Legislature and hotel room cleaning

In regard to Senate Bill 4 on hotel room cleaning mandates: To repeal these requirements is ridiculous. SB4 was enacted for public safety. Is public safety no longer important?

The bill’s proponents don’t want to require the hospitality industry to wipe down hard surfaces between guests. That’s foul, repellent and the exact opposite of what “hospitality” means. Isn’t care for the health and safety of employees a basic requirement as an employer? It has to at least be a basic requirement for “hospitality.”