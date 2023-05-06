72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: The Legislature and hotel room cleaning

Sheri Sauers Las Vegas
May 5, 2023 - 5:18 pm
 
The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Richa ...
The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

In regard to Senate Bill 4 on hotel room cleaning mandates: To repeal these requirements is ridiculous. SB4 was enacted for public safety. Is public safety no longer important?

The bill’s proponents don’t want to require the hospitality industry to wipe down hard surfaces between guests. That’s foul, repellent and the exact opposite of what “hospitality” means. Isn’t care for the health and safety of employees a basic requirement as an employer? It has to at least be a basic requirement for “hospitality.”

MOST READ
1
Games ‘for free’: Golden Knights unveil new local TV package
Games ‘for free’: Golden Knights unveil new local TV package
2
How to get $25 tickets for dozens of Strip headliners
How to get $25 tickets for dozens of Strip headliners
3
The Chicks break through with memorable Strip show
The Chicks break through with memorable Strip show
4
Summerlin Parkway crash leaves woman dead
Summerlin Parkway crash leaves woman dead
5
Body found on UNR campus identified as 21-year-old student
Body found on UNR campus identified as 21-year-old student
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This photo shows a humpback whale entangled in fishing line, ropes, buoys and anchors in the Pa ...
LETTER: Of whales and windmills
J.J. Schrader Henderson

According to a report, a panel of Democratic officials and environmental groups issued a report concluding that climate change is the biggest danger to marine life and whales.

More stories for you
Knights’ Cassidy: Oilers adjust to us, not other way around
Knights’ Cassidy: Oilers adjust to us, not other way around
Knights know slowing Oilers’ lethal power play vital in Game 2
Knights know slowing Oilers’ lethal power play vital in Game 2
Lawsuit: Wells Fargo should have known about Las Vegas Ponzi scheme
Lawsuit: Wells Fargo should have known about Las Vegas Ponzi scheme
Defamation case against GOP official will proceed
Defamation case against GOP official will proceed
Man with 9 felony DUI convictions faces 10th charge
Man with 9 felony DUI convictions faces 10th charge
Room cleaning bill advances to Assembly floor
Room cleaning bill advances to Assembly floor