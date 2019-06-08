LETTER: The Legislature opposes Air Force plan for wildlife refuge

Las Vegas Review-Journal

It is great to see some good news about the Desert National Wildlife Refuge. The recent Review-Journal article “Nevada Legislature opposes Air Force expansion into wildlife refuge,” tells the truth. The people of Nevada love their public lands. The Battle Born State is rich in history, and places such as the Desert Refuge hold irreplaceable value to the historical preservation of early western settlers and Native Americans who lived in Southern Nevada for thousands of years.

One of my favorite drives is along Alamo Road. As I jostle back and forth in my truck along the dirt path, I think about the thousands of people who traveled Alamo Road over the years. I feel connected to the Mormon settlers and southern Paiutes who called the Desert Refuge home years ago.

Thank you to the sponsors of this resolution. Nevadans need to do all we can to make sure Congress makes the correct decision and continues to protect the Desert Refuge.