LETTER: The lesson of the Trump diagnosis

President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, center. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

In response to your Oct. 3 story, ” White House doctor says Trump doing very well at hospital”:

COVID-19 is a very real affliction, and we should all take it seriously. However, with proper social distancing, mask usage in public spaces, quarantining and proper hygiene (e.g. frequent hand washing), we can dramatically reduce the spread of the dangerous coronavirus pathogen that strikes humans of all ages, genders and socio-economic strata. Let us hope that we all learn from the president’s misfortune and do what it takes to eradicate this threat to our way of life. I wish President Donald Trump a speedy recovery.