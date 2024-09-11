LETTER: The lies Telles told

Robert Telles speaks to the jury from the witness stand on the eighth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Has anyone processed the defense testimony of Robert Telles? Criminal behaviorists will comb through micro-expressions and speech patterns to break apart a wholesale pack of lies spun into a yarn so outrageous that it requires more than room allows to explain the conspiracy. It is so involved, that the only person who could have possibly sorted fact from fiction was the very person Telles killed, Jeff German himself.

Regarding the good name of Compass Realty: Compass exists with licensure oversight and the ability of any client to complain to a state board. Telles spewed enough slander to last a lifetime. Please report on it. Headline and hashtag, “Why it’s a lie.”