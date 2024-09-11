90°F
Letters

LETTER: The lies Telles told

Robert Telles speaks to the jury from the witness stand on the eighth day of his murder trial a ...
Robert Telles speaks to the jury from the witness stand on the eighth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 21, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)
Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Righ ...
LETTER: What Democrat ads leave out about abortion
Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Social media tells a tale of two campaigns
Migrants walk along concertina wire toward Border Patrol officers after illegally crossing the ...
LETTER: Migrants get more help than citizens
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic Natio ...
LETTER: Kamala Harris seeks a new direction
Melanie Meadows Burlingame, California
September 10, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Has anyone processed the defense testimony of Robert Telles? Criminal behaviorists will comb through micro-expressions and speech patterns to break apart a wholesale pack of lies spun into a yarn so outrageous that it requires more than room allows to explain the conspiracy. It is so involved, that the only person who could have possibly sorted fact from fiction was the very person Telles killed, Jeff German himself.

Regarding the good name of Compass Realty: Compass exists with licensure oversight and the ability of any client to complain to a state board. Telles spewed enough slander to last a lifetime. Please report on it. Headline and hashtag, “Why it’s a lie.”

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic Natio ...
LETTER: Kamala Harris seeks a new direction
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas

In a recent interview, Vice President Kamala Harris stated she wanted to change the direction that this country has gone “in the last decade.”

LETTER: County commissioners and political integrity
Bob King Las Vegas

I’ve lived in this city since 1971 and have seen several corrupt county commissioners come and go. It’s business as usual in Clark County.

(AP Photo/Gulabuddin Amiri)
LETTER: Let’s not forget Afghanistan
H. Pytel Las Vegas

Biden and Harris own this debacle. What did Afghanistan residents have to look forward to when we were out?

