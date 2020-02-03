62°F
Letters

LETTER: The local dump and debris in the desert

Robert Ryan Las Vegas
February 2, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I went to the dump for the first time this weekend. My friend said it was a short line compared to usual. It took two hours to get in and out. Now I understand why so many people dump illegally.

I really think Las Vegas can do better if we want to solve the problem of people dumping illegally. The dump should be free to everyone, and they need to speed the process. That will greatly reduce the amount of people dumping illegally.

LETTER: The death of Kobe Bryant
Janice Kyser North Las Vegas

Like so many, I am deeply saddened by the death of Kobe Bryant and eight others. I am devastated because I respect excellence.

LETTER: A crime committed by the president?
Mike Peterman Las Vegas

The General Accounting Office found that President Barack Obama broke the law not once but seven times.