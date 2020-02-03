LETTER: The local dump and debris in the desert

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I went to the dump for the first time this weekend. My friend said it was a short line compared to usual. It took two hours to get in and out. Now I understand why so many people dump illegally.

I really think Las Vegas can do better if we want to solve the problem of people dumping illegally. The dump should be free to everyone, and they need to speed the process. That will greatly reduce the amount of people dumping illegally.