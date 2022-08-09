LETTER: The loss of a legend

Vin Scully poses for a photo prior a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles in 2016. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Shortly after moving to Los Angeles in 1975, I attended my first baseball game at Dodger Stadium. Of all the wonderful memories of that first game and those that followed, Vin Scully tops the list. Sitting in that iconic sports venue I was always gobsmacked by the auditory and visual image of thousands of Angelenos listening to an impossible number of transistor radios tuned to the velvety voice of Vin Scully as the summer winds carried his eloquent oratory throughout Chavez Ravine.