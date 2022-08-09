94°F
LETTER: The loss of a legend

Steve Wojciechowski Las Vegas
August 8, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Vin Scully poses for a photo prior a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San ...
Vin Scully poses for a photo prior a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles in 2016. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Shortly after moving to Los Angeles in 1975, I attended my first baseball game at Dodger Stadium. Of all the wonderful memories of that first game and those that followed, Vin Scully tops the list. Sitting in that iconic sports venue I was always gobsmacked by the auditory and visual image of thousands of Angelenos listening to an impossible number of transistor radios tuned to the velvety voice of Vin Scully as the summer winds carried his eloquent oratory throughout Chavez Ravine.

LETTER: Breaking up America’s two-party monopoly
Peter Rouches Las Vegas

The Democratic and Republican parties are both multibillion-dollar businesses. Why hasn’t the FTC and various other antitrust entities moved to break them up?

The closed Badlands golf course in Las Vegas, seen in 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Taxpayer extortion
Vince Reardon Las Vegas

Why hasn’t developer moved any dirt at Badlands?