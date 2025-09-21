LETTER: The loudest megaphone rules

The current mess on late-night television shows me that there is little real talent left. Where is Johnny Carson now when we need him and his staff of writers? There is a serious lack of comedy on television today. Americans today seem to be offended by so many things. Instant communications have led to people not thinking before texting or speaking. The situation seems to be ruled by whoever has the loudest megaphone or noisiest mob.

Disagreement is not hatred. My father always said I must chew my words before speaking. Good advice for today.