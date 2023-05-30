LETTER: The march of political correctness

People protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

In response to John Stossel’s May 23 commentary, I would add that political correctness should have been killed in its infancy 30 years ago. But because some thought it too cute or funny and did not oppose its censorship, it has morphed into spying, harassment, targeting, indicting and canceling people with opposing thoughts. We have been in a soft tyranny for two decades that is worsening by the day.

I like Ron DeSantis’s bywords: Never back down. Tyranny will continue to increase if we do not speak freely while we yet may.