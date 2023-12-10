44°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The math of going solar at home

Craig Larson Mesquite
December 9, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 

As I read Joanne Leovy’s Wednesday letter to the editor regarding climate change and going green, I was surprised by her statement that, “Wind and solar are now cheaper than oil and gas.” I would be extremely interested in knowing where she is getting her data and which companies in Clark County are providing solar for less than the cost of fossil fuels.

I have owned my house for about 12 years and have looked at solar on several occasions in an attempt to get off the grid, reduce my costs and minimize my carbon footprint. The first time about 10 years ago my payback period was 15-plus years. Just last month I decided it was time to check again, as I continue to be approached by solar companies. In this instance my payback period was 33-plus years.

If I were to convert I would be long gone before coming close to breaking even. In both of these instances I was told by the solar companies that it did not make sense for me to convert to solar power. If solar companies can provide power for less than the cost of fossil fuels, I will switch immediately.

MOST READ
1
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
2
Steiner starts strong, Wright battles injury on NFR Day 1 — PHOTOS
Steiner starts strong, Wright battles injury on NFR Day 1 — PHOTOS
3
2023 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 1st go-round results
4
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
5
LETTER: FBI director warns of potential attack
LETTER: FBI director warns of potential attack
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: What became of this once-great desert city?
Paul Gary Las Vegas

Now, locals are forgotten, seniors are struggling and the drunk, drugged and selfish tourists who don’t follow the rules of law and order are frightening.

More stories
Lakers roll past Pacers to claim NBA In-Season Tournament title
Lakers roll past Pacers to claim NBA In-Season Tournament title
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
‘Sure I would!’ Flavor Flav would sing anthem for Raiders game
‘Sure I would!’ Flavor Flav would sing anthem for Raiders game
‘Completely heartbroken’: Slain UNLV professor Takemaru mourned in vigil
‘Completely heartbroken’: Slain UNLV professor Takemaru mourned in vigil
‘We are Vegas strong’: Kids, parents meet firefighters of Station 30
‘We are Vegas strong’: Kids, parents meet firefighters of Station 30
Poker great Seidel enters elite company with 10th WSOP bracelet
Poker great Seidel enters elite company with 10th WSOP bracelet