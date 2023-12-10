LETTER: The math of going solar at home

As I read Joanne Leovy’s Wednesday letter to the editor regarding climate change and going green, I was surprised by her statement that, “Wind and solar are now cheaper than oil and gas.” I would be extremely interested in knowing where she is getting her data and which companies in Clark County are providing solar for less than the cost of fossil fuels.

I have owned my house for about 12 years and have looked at solar on several occasions in an attempt to get off the grid, reduce my costs and minimize my carbon footprint. The first time about 10 years ago my payback period was 15-plus years. Just last month I decided it was time to check again, as I continue to be approached by solar companies. In this instance my payback period was 33-plus years.

If I were to convert I would be long gone before coming close to breaking even. In both of these instances I was told by the solar companies that it did not make sense for me to convert to solar power. If solar companies can provide power for less than the cost of fossil fuels, I will switch immediately.