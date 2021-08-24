92°F
LETTER: The mean streets of Mesquite

Jimmy Wike Mesquite
August 23, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Another story about Mesquite has me worried (“Colleague of Mesquite councilman leaves nonprofit board,” Wednesday Review-Journal). It’s getting rough here, and I don’t know if it’s safe any longer.

Just the other day I saw two seniors jockeying for the handicapped spot closest to the front door of Walmart, and I thought one of them might actually swear. My wife spotted a line-jumper in the pharmacy at Walgreens and was barely able to brush him back. On top of that, I thought I was going to lose an arm reaching for the largest crab cluster at one of the local seafood buffets.

It’s getting so bad I’m thinking of trying to crash the perimeter of walkers surrounding the airport to escape. It’s tough on the mean streets of Mesquite.

