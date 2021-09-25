81°F
LETTER: The media and missing woman

J. Paul Blake North Las Vegas
September 24, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

The National Crime Information Center Database reports there are roughly 1,500 American Indian and Alaska Native missing persons, according to the Department of the Interior. The exact number of indigenous women and girls who have gone missing or have been murdered in Canada since the 1970s is uncertain, with estimates ranging from approximately 1,000 to nearly 4,000.

How many of these cases have received anything like the media exposure and law enforcement attention as the Gabby Petito case? Very few, if any. Is race a factor here? Where’s the moral outrage, including from women’s organizations?

It would be great to see the WNBA, the LPGA, women’s professional tennis and prominent women’s professional clubs and organizations advocate for more attention from law enforcement on this issue.

