LETTER: The media keeps Harris’ secrets safe

The media is supporting the vice president’s lack of positions on important issues that voters should know about.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, shaking hands with Gerren Keith Gaynor, center, as Eugene Daniels, second from the right, and Tonya Mosley, far right, look on after being interviewed by the National Association of Black Journalists at the WHYY studio in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Currently, the media is supporting the vice president’s lack of positions on important issues that voters should know about. It seems this is the normal behavior for the majority of news outlets. Liberal positions are championed as conservative positions are attacked.

This goes back to the policy wars before the tea party established positions favoring the citizens and attacking the permanent Washington bureaucracy. The federal government took them out in short order with the use of the FBI and IRS. Of course, the media vilified the tea party as anti-government just like they are vilifying the MAGA folks today.

So, the vice president’s crazy positions will remain secret unless someone busts up the media’s embargo on information.