72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The media keeps Harris’ secrets safe

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, shaking hands with Gerren K ...
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, shaking hands with Gerren Keith Gaynor, center, as Eugene Daniels, second from the right, and Tonya Mosley, far right, look on after being interviewed by the National Association of Black Journalists at the WHYY studio in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
More Stories
In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border P ...
LETTER: Immigrant voters may swing future elections
President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaign a ...
LETTER: We were already fooled once
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: How to turn illegal voters into legal ones
From left, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, f ...
LETTER: This wasn’t appropriate on 9/11
Nicholas Gartner Henderson
September 19, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Currently, the media is supporting the vice president’s lack of positions on important issues that voters should know about. It seems this is the normal behavior for the majority of news outlets. Liberal positions are championed as conservative positions are attacked.

This goes back to the policy wars before the tea party established positions favoring the citizens and attacking the permanent Washington bureaucracy. The federal government took them out in short order with the use of the FBI and IRS. Of course, the media vilified the tea party as anti-government just like they are vilifying the MAGA folks today.

So, the vice president’s crazy positions will remain secret unless someone busts up the media’s embargo on information.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border P ...
LETTER: Immigrant voters may swing future elections
Lou Young North Las Vegas

When you take into account that one of Kamala Harris’s main objectives is a “direct path to citizenship,” how many illegal immigrants will one day vote in general elections?

President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaign a ...
LETTER: We were already fooled once
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Kamala Harris’ history tells us she is even more of a left-wing liberal than Joe Biden.

Traffic is seen backed up on eastbound I-40 west of Essex Road in California Saturday, July 27, ...
LETTER: Time to address lithium battery fires
James McDonald Henderson

Electric vehicles are transporting these lithium-ion batteries every time they go somewhere. Let’s limit their charge to 30 percent, just to be safe.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes the stage before s ...
LETTER: Free speech shouldn’t apply to Trump
Don Ellis Henderson

We Americans have a free speech law problem. Free speech should never apply when it is trying to accomplish doing away with our democracy.

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. ...
LETTER: Get the national anthem right
Robert N. Summers Las Vegas

Persons selected to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” in public should be vetted.

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris and Lovette Jacobs, a fifth-year ...
LETTER: Harris’ inflation promises fall flat
John Dlouhy Las Vegas

I wonder why she and the administration haven’t done anything in the past 3½ years to help the small-business owners during that time.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, ...
LETTER: Trump’s incoherence on full display
Ann-Marja Lander Las Vegas

I watched Donald Trump’s response to a question on how he would make child care affordable. You did your readers a disservice by misrepresenting the exchange as normal.

MORE STORIES