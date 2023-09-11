79°F
Letters

LETTER: The megadonor double standard

Jerry Berg Boulder City
September 10, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FIILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, app ...
FIILE - In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, appointed by President George H. W. Bush, sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Many on the left are up in arms over the non-story of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas taking three trips last year aboard a plane owned by a Republican megadonor. But I haven’t heard anyone complaining about President Joe Biden spending nearly a week at the Lake Tahoe house of a Democratic megadonor. I think we all can agree that the office of president has more power than a Supreme Court justice, yet where’s the outrage?

Stuff like this goes on 24/7, but only one party seems to get all the negative attention. Kind of makes you wonder.

