Santana at House of Blues, Mandalay Bay Las Vegas, in May 2022. (Photo By Denise Truscello)

I was sad to read the John Katsilometes column (Friday Review-Journal) about Carlos Santana being forced to retract comments he made about God’s creations. So much for being able to speak freely. Once again, someone in the limelight is made to bow to an opinion he may not believe.