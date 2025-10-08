72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The nation desperately needs leadership

This Dec. 24, 2020, file photo shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin ...
This Dec. 24, 2020, file photo shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Parent files lawsuit over kid’s video game habit
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Strangled by big government
The Strip is surrounded by haze Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vega ...
LETTER: Killing the golden goose of Las Vegas tourism
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Cortez Masto shows some courage
Jim Hayes Las Vegas
October 7, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I am not a Democrat or Republican, but if I were either I would be ashamed. The clowns we elected to Congress are putting their arrogance, self interest and opinions ahead of what this country needs more than ever before: leadership. We need compromise and leadership, not finger pointing.

We have a president who is disrespectful of our Constitution, unlawfully sending troops into our cities, placing tariffs on our friends, practically declaring war on ethnic groups other than Caucasians, carrying out vendettas against anyone who is critical of his actions through free speech … the list can go on and on. Our president has no respect for our Constitution and is not afraid to trample all over it.

There has to be congressional leadership to stop a president from railroading us from a free democracy to authoritarian rule. We may not be able to preserve our democracy if this does not happen soon.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Strangled by big government
Phil Winter Henderson

Bigger government has not brought us better government — it has brought us suffocating government.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Cartoon missed the mark
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Having stocks teaches economics no more than having a car teaches auto mechanics.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Editorial on ideas was too vague
Adrian Figueroa Dinuba, California

If public funding is pulled for many institutions such as schooling for all grades, it could chill academic freedom.

MORE STORIES