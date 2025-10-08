LETTER: The nation desperately needs leadership

I am not a Democrat or Republican, but if I were either I would be ashamed. The clowns we elected to Congress are putting their arrogance, self interest and opinions ahead of what this country needs more than ever before: leadership. We need compromise and leadership, not finger pointing.

We have a president who is disrespectful of our Constitution, unlawfully sending troops into our cities, placing tariffs on our friends, practically declaring war on ethnic groups other than Caucasians, carrying out vendettas against anyone who is critical of his actions through free speech … the list can go on and on. Our president has no respect for our Constitution and is not afraid to trample all over it.

There has to be congressional leadership to stop a president from railroading us from a free democracy to authoritarian rule. We may not be able to preserve our democracy if this does not happen soon.