Letters

LETTER: The nation needs to reach a compromise over a reasonable immigration policy

Gary Lewey Las Vegas
January 19, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

In a recent CNN special, Fareed Zakaria addressed the immigration crisis, emphasizing the shortage of immigrants rather than an excess. With the United States facing a record-low birth rate, there’s not enough people to fill jobs, which is a major reason for sluggish economy and inflation. Rather than viewing immigration as a threat, he emphasizes it as a unique opportunity.

The situation presents three viable choices: boosting native birth rates, embracing more immigrants or facing a decline into irrelevance. Unfortunately, the country seems to be leaning toward the latter option, choosing stagnation over progress.

Mr. Zakaria also underscores the historical significance of immigration, citing its role in making the United States the world’s wealthiest, most powerful and dynamic country in the world. Immigrants, as demonstrated by studies, have proven to be outstanding entrepreneurs, with more than 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies having been founded by immigrants or their descendants (such as Tesla, Apple, Amazon, and Ford). The key, Mr. Zakaria suggests, is to prioritize individuals who possess the skills necessary to fill job vacancies across various industries, contributing to the realization of the American dream.

I know there are concerns over security threats, dilution of the American identity and the logistical challenges of processing more people. However, these issues can be effectively managed by establishing a well-structured immigration system that addresses these concerns head-on. By doing so, the United States can navigate the complexities of immigration while capitalizing on the opportunities it brings, ensuring a vibrant and prosperous future.

