LETTER: The national debt isn’t so bad

In regard to the Friday letter from Lilia Martonak: When discussing our national debt, so many say we need to pay it off. Do they realize that 78 percent of that debt is borrowed by U.S. citizens as a safe place to invest money in bonds etc.? If we pay off this debt, these investors will have to find other “safe” places to invest their retirement savings. Would they then be risking their savings? There are two sides to everything, even the national debt.