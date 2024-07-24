97°F
Letters

LETTER: The national debt isn’t so bad

Sharolyn Craft North Las Vegas
July 23, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In regard to the Friday letter from Lilia Martonak: When discussing our national debt, so many say we need to pay it off. Do they realize that 78 percent of that debt is borrowed by U.S. citizens as a safe place to invest money in bonds etc.? If we pay off this debt, these investors will have to find other “safe” places to invest their retirement savings. Would they then be risking their savings? There are two sides to everything, even the national debt.

James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

I am beginning to think that a large part of our problems with lying incompetents in positions of public trust reside with the fact that people no longer have much sense of shame, dignity or embarrassment.

Jill Levy North Las Vegas

So glad to hear that our military considers this huge taxpayer-funded boondoggle such a success.

Al Garth Las Vegas

Now that President Joe Biden has announced he is dropping out of the race for president, here are 10 requests.

Tracey Howard Las Vegas

After reading Debra J. Saunders’ Friday column on Donald Trump’s convention speech, I had to laugh out loud.

Don Perry Las Vegas

Heroic acts, but as for the idiot who surveyed the site and deemed the security adequate, you should be looking for a new job.

Steven Ginther Mesquite

Let’s take care of Americans at home before spending money on proxy wars.

